The body was being transported from Rappahannock County to the medical examiner’s office in Manassas for formal identification and to determine a cause of death, officials said.
The remains were found about 2 miles (3 kilometers) from where Sauer was last seen Thursday near a central part of the park, authorities said.
The search was led by national park staff, as well as search and rescue cooperators, dog teams and US Park Police helicopter flyovers.
Authorities did not comment further on the circumstances surrounding Sauer’s disappearance.