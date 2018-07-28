NORFOLK, Va. — A body has been found inside a semi-truck that went off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in Virginia.

The Virginian-Pilot reports divers found the body Saturday morning. Officials believe a second person may have died as a result of the crash, because witnesses said they saw two people inside the tractor-trailer before it plunged into the water.

Tom Anderson, deputy director of finance and operation for the bridge-tunnel, says officials believe they have identified the driver based on E-ZPass records and witness statements.

The cab of the truck is about 20- to 25-feet of under water.

Anderson says investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the accident on Saturday morning.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

