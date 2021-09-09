Nguyen’s 19-year-old son, Philip Nguyen, who lived in the house, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in his father’s death. He is being held without bond.
Police didn’t release a motive but said they had been called to the home before for domestic disputes. The case isn’t listed in court records, so it could not be determined whether Nguyen has an attorney.
The slaying is the county’s 18th homicide this year, and one of four cases this year in which a son or brother has slain a parent or sibling, Police Chief Kevin Davis said.