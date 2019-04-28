THE DISTRICT

Body with cut-off hand

is found in park area

A man’s body with at least one hand cut off was found Saturday night in a park area near the Potomac River, a U.S. Park Police spokesman said.

The discovery was made on the banks of the Potomac, near Chain Bridge in upper Northwest Washington, said Sgt. Eduardo Delgado, the spokesman.

D.C. police are investigating the death. The victim, who had not been identified, suffered “multiple sharp force injuries,” D.C. police said Sunday.

— Clarence Williams

and Martin Weil

MARYLAND

4 stabbed in incident

in Burtonsville

Four people were stabbed early Saturday after a dispute at a restaurant in Burtonsville, Montgomery County police said.

The incident occurred about 1:30 a.m. at Chapala restaurant at 15540 Old Columbia Pike, according to Officer Rick Goodale.

A suspect in the stabbing had not been apprehended by Sunday morning but is a regular patron at the restaurant, Goodale said. He added, “It’s just a matter of tracking him down.”He said the suspect did not appear to know the victims and their wounds were not considered to be life-threatening.

— Martin Weil

and Tara Bahrampour

1 killed, 6 hurt at Baltimore cookout

Seven people were shot Sunday, one fatally, at a cookout in west Baltimore, the Baltimore police said.

The shooting was reported around 5 p.m. in the 2500 block of Edmondson Avenue, said Chakia Fennoy, a Baltimore police spokeswoman. No motive was immediately known.