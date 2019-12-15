By Associated Press December 15, 2019 at 5:54 PM ESTBALTIMORE — Police in Baltimore say a body was found inside a portable toilet in a parking lot at M&T Bank Stadium.News outlets on Sunday reported the medical examiner will perform an autopsy. Authorities did not release any additional information.The stadium is home to the Baltimore Ravens.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy