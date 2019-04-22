CENTERVILLE, Va. — Authorities in Virginia say one person was found dead in a Centerville apartment building that was damaged in an overnight fire.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Capt. Tracey Reed tells news outlets the fire started early Monday morning at the Bent Tree Apartment complex and was cleared around 5 a.m.

She says firefighters arrived on scene and attempted to put out the blaze while simultaneously searching for trapped residents. She says that’s when one person was rescued and another was found dead.

At least 13 apartments are now uninhabitable. Reed says initial findings do not indicate the fire was suspicious. An investigation into the cause of the fire and death are ongoing.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.