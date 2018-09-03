BEL AIR, Md. — Maryland State Police say a searcher found the body of a woman swept away last week trying to help another man caught in floodwaters.

A State Police news release says the body of 34-year-old Melissa Anne Lehew was discovered Monday afternoon in Harford County. The body was found by a civilian searcher, and authorities had also been looking in the area.

The news release says that on Friday night Lehew and a friend drove up to try to help a man whose car was disabled on a bridge because of rushing water.

While trying to help the other person, investigators say she was caught in rushing water and swept away.

The disabled vehicle she was trying to help was also carried off the bridge, and the man inside died.

