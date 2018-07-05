THE DISTRICT

Body found in Potomac

during July 4 holiday

Officials found a body in the Potomac River on Wednesday.

The adult male body was recovered during the July 4 holiday near Key Bridge by the D.C. Fire Department and D.C. police, which worked together to retrieve the body, officials said.

Police were conducting an investigation, but did not immediately identify the body or the cause of death.

— Rachel Chason

3 killed in crashes

in since Tuesday

A 40-year-old man has died of injuries he sustained when a vehicle he was driving struck a cement barrier Wednesday evening in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The victim was identified as Ronald Sylvester May Jr., of Southeast.

Police said the crash occurred about 6:15 p.m., when a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic sedan struck a Jersey barrier in the southbound lanes of the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE.

The Sonic caught fire, police said, and bystanders rushed to the burning vehicle and pulled May from the wreckage. May died after arriving at a hospital. A cause of the crash remains under investigation.

May was the third person to die in a crash in the District since Tuesday.

A 15-year-old boy, Dominique Antonio Lewis, was killed Tuesday night when police said a car struck him as he drove a scooter through a Southeast Washington intersection.

That same night, police said Jarrod Robert Bishop, 30, was killed when a motorcycle he was driving struck a parked vehicle in Northeast Washington.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Workers are evacuated;

possible TB exposure

Buildings at a Baltimore hospital were evacuated Thursday after employees were possibly exposed to tuberculosis, officials said.

The Baltimore City Fire Department responded to Johns Hopkins Hospital to investigate the “possible release of a small amount of tuberculosis” in an internal bridge between Cancer Research Building 1 and Cancer Research Building 2, Johns Hopkins Medicine spokeswoman Kim Hoppe said in a statement.

Employees were in the area during the incident, the statement said, and were isolated. No information about their condition was immediately available.

Both cancer research buildings were evacuated, according to the statement, and there was no indication that others were exposed.

Baltimore fire officials were not immediately available for comment.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

Man shot on July 4

is identified

Police have identified the man fatally shot on the Fourth of July in Langley Park as Felipe Gonzalez-Len, 28.

Gonzalez-Len was found in the 8300 block of 14th Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound at around 3 a.m., Prince George’s County police said. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Authorities are working to find the shooter and determine the motive.

Anyone with information about this case should call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

— Lynh Bui

VIRGINIA

6 injured in shooting

by beach boardwalk

Six people were injured in a shooting early Thursday near the boardwalk in Virginia Beach, officials said.

None of the injuries was considered to be life-threatening, police said.

Four suspects initially were detained, then released after police determined they were not involved, Virginia Beach police spokeswoman Tonya Pierce said. No arrests have been made.

“The chaos of people running hindered the identification process,” Pierce said.

The shooting occurred about 12:30 a.m. Those who were injured included two women and two men who were visiting from out of town, Pierce said. The victims did not know each other, except for one couple, she added.

— Rachel Chason