ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The body of a 12-year-old girl has been found in the water at a Maryland state park.

Maryland Natural Resources Police spokeswoman Capt. Melissa Scarborough tells news outlets that the girl had been swimming in deeper water with a friend Tuesday at Sandy Point State Park when she slipped under.

Bystanders tried to help, and police, fire officials and dive teams were called in. Rescuers used side-scan sonar in their search, and continued looking as it grew dark.

The girl’s body was found around 4 ½ hours after officials were called, around 11 p.m.

Scarborough says police will release her name after allowing her family time to grieve.

