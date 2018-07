MASONTOWN, W.Va. — Police in West Virginia say the body of a Maryland man has been found in the Cheat River.

News outlets report the body of 26-year-old Derek Noah Bennett of Cresaptown, Maryland, was recovered Saturday in the Bull Run area of Preston County.

Sheriff’s deputies say Bennett had been swimming in the river, went under the surface and did not reappear.

