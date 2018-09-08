RICHMOND, Va. — A boater recovered from the James River after being reported missing has been identified as a 29-year-old husband and father from Colonial Heights.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Friday that Travis L. Whitley’s body was found a day after he was went missing.

Whitley’s wife, Victoria Belvin, says she married Whitley six years ago and the two had an 8-year-old son together. She says you “never saw him without a smile.”

A spokeswoman says Henrico County police and fire personnel responded to a boat landing south of Richmond just before 7 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of an “overdue” boater. Search efforts were suspended around 3:30 Thursday morning and resumed several hours later. Rescuers found Whitley’s body Thursday afternoon.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.