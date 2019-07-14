GOOCHLAND, Va. — Officials searching along the James River have recovered the body of a missing boater.

The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office says 42-year-old Matthew Todd Jackson of Chesterfield went missing after he jumped into the water to retrieve something Saturday around 6:45 p.m.

Local news outlets report his body was found Sunday morning after a search by land, water and air.

The body will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond.

