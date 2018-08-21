REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — The body of a swimmer who went missing off a Delaware beach has been located.

The Daily Times of Salisbury cites a Rehoboth Beach police release that says 43-year-old Timothy S. Toner entered the water early Monday morning, and a friend who witnessed him go in raised the alarm after around 20 minutes.

Several agencies responded to search for Toner by land, air and water. His body was spotted around 10 hours later along the beach in the Delaware Seashore State Park, just south of Dewey Beach.

Rehoboth Beach police are leading a death investigation with assistance from the Division of Forensic Science and Delaware State Police. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

___

Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.