MEADOWS OF DAN, Va. — The body of a New York man has been recovered more than a week after he disappeared after a run at a Virginia resort, authorities said.

News outlets report that Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said deputies and Primland Resort employees were looking for Bruce Rubin, 61, along a trail on Monday, when they spotted the remains on a bluff in the Roaring Creek Gorge. It took the deputies, search and rescue personnel and rappel teams about eight hours to recover the body.

An intense search-and-rescue operation was launched after Rubin didn’t return from a run on July 2 at the resort in Meadows of Dan. The spot where Rubin’s body was found was not near a marked trail, Smith said.

“It was apparent that he had accidentally fallen,” Smith said. “We don’t suspect foul play. It was obvious that he was alone, and when we interviewed family and friends, they said that he was a guy that would not hesitate to leave the beaten path—he was adventurous.”

Rubin was the Chief Operating and Compliance Officer for Westchester Capital Management and a competitive mountain and technical trail runner. He had qualified for a 47-mile marathon in Arizona in September and was in training.