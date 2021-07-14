An intense search-and-rescue operation was launched after Rubin didn’t return from a run on July 2 at the resort in Meadows of Dan. The spot where Rubin’s body was found was not near a marked trail, Smith said.
“It was apparent that he had accidentally fallen,” Smith said. “We don’t suspect foul play. It was obvious that he was alone, and when we interviewed family and friends, they said that he was a guy that would not hesitate to leave the beaten path—he was adventurous.”
Rubin was the Chief Operating and Compliance Officer for Westchester Capital Management and a competitive mountain and technical trail runner. He had qualified for a 47-mile marathon in Arizona in September and was in training.