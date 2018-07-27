MANASSAS, Va. — A Boeing Co. subsidiary specializing in unmanned aircraft is expanding its headquarters in northern Virginia and creating 135 new jobs.

The new jobs will pay an average annual salary exceeding $100,000.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday the plans by Aurora Flight Sciences, to invest $13.75 million to expands its headquarters, which are adjacent to the Manassas Regional Airport. About 450 workers are currently employed there.

Boeing acquired Aurora last year.

The expansion plans include a robotics facility that will consist of a manufacturing unit, a research and development lab, a hangar, and office space.

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe approved a $500,000 grant to help keep the company in Manassas in the face of competition from Alabama, West Virginia and Puerto Rico.

