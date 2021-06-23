The band nails the opening a cappella harmonies — “Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?” — and then is off and running. Every “Momma!” is like a punch, every “Galileo!” like a stiletto. There’s no guitar player, so a keyboard player plucks a solo on his Fender Rhodes.
And six minutes later — the song over, the aural dust still settling — there’s the cover band’s benediction: “Thank you. Thankyouverymuch.”
Who are these guys?
“I used to call them Sixpants,” said Arnie Reed, the keyboard player who posted the video to his YouTube channel.
Arnie didn’t actually play in Sixpence. He was in Inner Light, another cover band active on D.C.’s party circuit in the 1970s. On Oct. 3, 1976, some of the acts on the Washington Talent Agency roster assembled at the Bastille, a club in College Park, Md., to run through their sets for a promotional video.
The video was shot on a weird format — one-inch, open reel tape — that never caught on. Arnie bought it for $25 and in 2010 finally had it digitized, a process that required scraping off mold and baking the tape in an oven to stabilize it.
Arnie’s band had left after recording its set so he’d never seen the Sixpence performance.
“When I saw ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ my jaw just dropped,” he said. “These guys just pulled it off. Queen never played it live like these guys did.”
Arnie, who lives and performs in Nashville now, uploaded the video in 2012, along with performances by Inner Light. For whatever reason, it was only in the last month that “Bohemian Rhapsody” blew up online.
“It’s capturing the attention of people all around the world: Russia, Brazil, Indonesia…” said Arnie, 75. He responds to every viewer comment, often using Google Translate.
“I’ve had conversation in Javanese,” he said.
The 1970s was the height of the cover band era. Arnie said that Inner Light’s hook was a girl drummer and a girl singer: Carol Young and Susan Frazier, respectively. (Other members were Jerry Kozelsky on guitar and Steve Boyle on bass.)
Sixpence had those incredible voices, with tenor Tim Theoharis trading lead with baritone George Taylor. Other members in the video are bassist Steve Niederman and keyboard player Mark Grant.
“Bohemian Rhapsody” was “one of the hardest things we ever had to do,” said Steve, 68, now a management consultant in Bethesda, Md. “You had to be a good musician to do it live, with no backing tracks, no Autotune.”
A wedding band’s job is to get people dancing, with songs like “Celebrate” and “Play That Funky Music White Boy.” Queen’s hit was different. It’s not really a dance song.
Tim said that at the bar and bat mitzvahs Sixpence played, the kids “would all just sit down on the floor and watch it, like ‘What in the name of goodness is this?’Adults at weddings would just stop dancing and stand on the dance floor and watch us do it.”
It must have been like watching a flying trapeze act: Can they pull it off? Will they stick the landing?
Sixpence was around for more than 20 years, finally dissolving around 1992.
“The freaky thing is, I still have the same voice,” said Tim, 71, retired from NIH and living in Olney, Md. He bets they could still do “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
“If I rehearsed for a couple of weeks, I’d get my vocal cords back,” he said. “I could do maybe one set.”
It would be harder to do what bands like Sixpence and Inner Light once did: play four sets a night, two to three times a week.
Music changed. So did the way people listen to it. Today, many clients would rather hire a DJ to cue up “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
Said Arnie: “You never know you’re living in the golden age until it’s over with.”
Said Tim: “We rehearsed ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ for a month, or maybe two months, before we performed it. We were young, we had the time. Once we got it, we said, ‘Dang, that’s not bad.’”
