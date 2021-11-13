Fairfax Water has asked customers in the Hiddenbrook area of the county to boil their water as a precautionary measure after a valve failure.

The problem affects about 1,900 customers, or about 4,500 people, north of Herndon, Fairfax Water said. Officials said the advisory was out of an abundance of caution, not due to a known water quality issue.

The valve failure caused a loss of pressure to part of the water distribution system, Fairfax Water said. The valve has been repaired, however, the boil water advisory here is expected to last through Monday.

The local area affected is bounded by Folly Lick Stream Valley Park on the east, the Loudoun County line to the west, Clearview Elementary School to the south and Woodson Drive to the north in the county.

Customers are asked to bring the water to a rolling boil for one minute before using. Residents can see if they are in the affected area by typing their address into a map on the Fairfax Water website.