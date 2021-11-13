The valve failure caused a loss of pressure to part of the water distribution system, Fairfax Water said. The valve has been repaired, however, the boil water advisory here is expected to last through Monday.
The local area affected is bounded by Folly Lick Stream Valley Park on the east, the Loudoun County line to the west, Clearview Elementary School to the south and Woodson Drive to the north in the county.
Customers are asked to bring the water to a rolling boil for one minute before using. Residents can see if they are in the affected area by typing their address into a map on the Fairfax Water website.