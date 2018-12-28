SUFFOLK, Va. — A health care system has won a battle over turf to expand hospital services in the northern reaches of a Virginia city.

News outlets report Bon Secours’ request to construct Harbour View Hospital was approved. Bon Secours and Sentara had filed letters seeking permission to add or move beds to their respective northern Suffolk campuses this summer.

State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver says the project would provide increased access to in-patient surgical services and charity care to indigent or under-served populations.

Bon Secours says it’s anticipating investing $77 million to develop the facility, which is being touted as an 18-bed, surgically-focused hospital with four operating rooms.

Bon Secours expects construction will take about 1 ½ to 2 years to complete. Its next step is to seek local approvals.

