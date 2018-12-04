CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Federal judges have refused to set bond for two California men charged with inciting a riot and attacking counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally that turned deadly in Virginia.

The Daily Progress reports that Michael Miselis and Benjamin Daley remained held without bond following separate court hearings Monday.

Authorities say Miselis and Daley were members of the Rise Above Movement, a white supremacist group. Miselis, Daley and two other men were arrested in October on charges stemming from violence that erupted at the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in August 2017.

Prosecutors say Miselis and Daley both traveled to Europe after the rally to meet with neo-Nazi and fascist groups and attended a festival in Germany celebrating Adolf Hitler’s birthday.

Their trial is scheduled to start in January.

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

