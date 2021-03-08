The show will be shot in Baltimore. It also will be executive-produced by several alumni of the HBO show “The Wire.” They include creators of The Wire, David Simon and George Pelecanos.
Fenton’s reporting on the Gun Trace Task Force detailed how the elite unit robbed drug dealers, planted drugs and guns on innocent people and assaulted seemingly random civilians. Several members of the task force were convicted and sent to federal prison.
