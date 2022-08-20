Book on grief reminds readers they’re not alone

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WOODSTOCK, Va. — Woodstock author Jason Wright’s new book is unlike any other that he’s written. The idea for the book, “Until You Find Strength: A message of comfort for when your grief feels too heavy,” came from a Facebook post he had made on the topic of grief. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “It attracted a lot of attention,” he said. “I got a lot of comments and private messages for it.”

His publisher noticed and contacted him about rewriting the message into book form.

“(It) evolved into something for the rest of the world,” Wright said.

The first part of the book offers short, inspirational messages for people feeling loss, while the last few pages offer some tips while drawing a little more from Wright’s experiences with loss and grief.

Though he usually writes novels with about 200 to 300 pages, his new gift book is 32 pages and has only a few words per page along with colorful, soothing artwork.

He and his editors spent “hours and hours wordsmithing everything,” he said, to make sure they had the message right.

“We have a lot of heart and soul in not a lot of words,” he said.

In addition to the message, the book release feels different than his others, such as his latest novel, “Even the Dog Knows,” which came out in March.

“It’s hard to celebrate in quite the same way as a novel,” he said. “It’s a book that the people who need it are in pain, and they’re struggling.”

Therefore, he said, he isn’t planning a local book tour like he normally would for a book release. The gift book is available online and at stores in Woodstock, but he said he won’t have any area book signings for the next couple of months.

The goal of the book is to remind people who are grieving that they’re not alone and there’s no wrong way to grieve. It’s also a way for people to reach out to loved ones dealing with a loss.

“It’s what you send when you’re not sure what to say,” Wright said. It’s for “people who need a little strength until they find their own.”

Wright isn’t a professional counselor but said he has offered ecclesiastical counseling through his church. In addition to drawing on his own experiences and the experiences of friends and family while writing this book, he also consulted with a therapist to make sure the suggestions and observations in the book are aligned with best practices that therapists use.

Early readers offered feedback saying the book was “a really good resource for people that are in the grieving process,” Wright recalled.

However, he doesn’t expect that readers will get all they need from the book.

“For most people, this is not going to be enough,” said Wright. “It is a tool of many in the grief toolbox, (but) do not be afraid to seek professional help.”

Because grief is frequently misunderstood, Wright said he hopes that the book will help people better understand the many faces of grief.

Often, it’s associated with the death of a loved one, but it can also happen when people experience other losses in life, such as friendships or a life’s pursuit.

“I’ve counseled people over the years who have lost a friendship because of a betrayal,” he said. “They feel this enormous sense of loss because the relationship is gone.”

Also, recalling friends who shared their struggle to have children, he said, “It still feels like a loss to them.”

Though grief takes many forms, Wright said that people still might assume that the solution is the same for everyone, and it isn’t.

Those who are grieving might think they should be feeling better faster than they are, he said. Similarly, others might wonder why their loved ones continue to dwell on problems outside of their control.

“There is no checkbox for navigating loss,” Wright said.

Feeling like a failure for not getting better faster will only make the healing process longer, he said.

“We’re too hard on ourselves,” he said. Instead, he recommends people focus on what they’re doing right.

Mantras like “I’m still here, I’m still trying, I’m still climbing, I’m still walking,” can help people realize the little steps they’re taking toward healing rather than focusing on the big steps that feel unachievable right now.

It’s a process, and it won’t unfold perfectly, Wright said. That’s something he’s had to learn as well.

“I have looked at other people’s loss and thought, ‘Maybe you should be further ahead by now,’” Wright admitted.

But then he has remembered his own times of grief, such as finding an old photo of his father, who died 35 years ago, and has realized that there’s no timeline for overcoming grief.

Mostly, he wants people to know that they’re loved and they have people who will be there for them.

“You’re gonna feel alone and you’re not,” Wright said. “And you’re gonna think that you should be better already, and it’s OK not to be better yet.”

