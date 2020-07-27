“I didn’t want to fight on the wrong side,” An told me, remembering that day 70 years ago.

And so An raced to the woodpile behind the house. His mother, Okhee Kang, removed a few logs, and An crawled into the space she had created earlier. He compressed his body as best he could as his mother covered the hole, the sharp pine pushing into his flesh.

“Where is your eldest son?” he heard someone shout in a North Korean accent.

Gone to find food weeks earlier, his mother explained, and missing ever since.

“I hope that dirty Yankee pilots did not kill my son,” she said.

An recounts the story in a new anthology called “Five Boyhood Recollections of the Korean War, 1950-1953.” The Amazon book includes essays from five Washington-area writers and was edited by Yearn Hong Choi.

Choi, 79, a retired college professor who lives in Fairfax Station, Va., assembled the book to mark the 70th anniversary of the start of a war about which he feels most Americans — and many Koreans, for that matter — know little. Choi was 9 when North Korea invaded and remembers the war’s early days with the eyes of a child excited by fighter jets in the sky and tanks in the streets.

But then came the fear, the hunger and the death. Refugees streamed down from the north. Every day became a search for rice.

The book sketches some of the dark absurdity of war. Jai Won Choi lived in Daegu, 150 miles south of Seoul. Five days after the invasion, his homeroom teacher ordered students to take their desks home. The building was needed by the U.S. 8th Army.

The 12-year-old Choi was too small to carry his desk very far. He wound up ditching it behind the house of a family friend.

For An, the visit by North Koreans hunting for euiyonggun — or “war volunteers” — was an indication that his house was not safe. He tried to stay away from home, one day boarding a tram that crisscrossed Seoul.

“I was the only passenger,” he said. “The driver was operating the tram car quietly without even looking at me. I could sense he was also trying to dodge the volunteer recruits. Without a single word we rode that tram car the whole day back and forth, back and forth. He shared his meager lunch with me, without even saying a word.”

After three months, U.S. troops led by Gen. Douglas MacArthur helped push the Communists back north. An joined the South Korean army and was sent to the front. The war continued until July 27, 1953. Of the 150 men in his Officer Candidate School class, a third were killed, a third were wounded and a third, like An, came home unscathed.

“I was one of the very lucky ones,” he said.

After eight years in the military, An went to Wisconsin for college. He eventually settled in the Washington area and worked for the House Ethics Committee during the “Koreagate” scandal and later served as a lobbyist before a stint with the FBI. He’s now 88 and lives with his wife, Jung An, in Ashburn. They have two children and two grandchildren.

Today, South Korea is a modern democracy, a place of glittering skyscrapers and factories that churn out cutting-edge products.

“What they have done over the last 70 years is almost shocking, the achievement,” An said. “I’m very proud of it.”

But An is also concerned. He thinks there is a “peace mood” afoot in South Korea that underestimates the ruthlessness of the North.

“I don’t think North Korea has changed even an inch,” he said.

His American-born grandchildren have no idea what he and others went through seven decades ago in Korea.

“I give my story to my granddaughters,” he said. “I don’t want to pressure them to read it. Some other time, we may talk about it.”