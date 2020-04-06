The change allows distilleries to ship spirits and “low-alcohol beverage coolers” directly to residents and ABC-licensed restaurants in Virginia.
ABC Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill said distilleries are essential to the “economic vitality” of the state. Hill said the temporary step gives the distilleries flexibility in how they provide products for customers, which may help lessen potential financial difficulties.
Some restrictions apply. Distilleries can’t ship more than six bottles of spirits or two cases of coolers to any one consumer per month. Distilleries also have to ensure recipients are 21 years old.
Last month, Gov. Ralph Northam said Virginia ABC stores would be recognized as essential businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
