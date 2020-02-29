Iguanas — lizards native to Mexico, Central and South America, and certain Caribbean islands — are herbivorous, which means they eat plants. An institution that is responsible for growing things rather than seeing them devoured would presumably not want such creatures within its walls.

“We’re a haven for plants,” Devin Dotson, public affairs specialist at the garden, told Answer Man. “I think some visitors see that haven for plants and think that could also be a haven for maybe a pet they’ve decided they might not be able to care for.”

It took nearly three months to apprehend that particular iguana, which would hustle up high into the foliage of the garden. Another iguana, discovered in the 1990s, was captured more quickly. New homes were found for both, Dotson said.

Botanic gardens across the country have reported intruders such as iguanas, geckos and other lizards, along with snakes and parrots. Alligators, too. Koi and goldfish have been slipped into pools and fountains. Presumably their owners thought they’d found the perfect new home for their animals.

Answer Man will pause for a moment to address any humans reading this column: Do not smuggle animals into botanic gardens.

“We’re a collection of permanent plants for research and study,” Dotson said. “When you release an animal into that environment and it starts eating or trampling or damaging plants, it’s like going to a museum and damaging an artifact.”

While an animal released into an enclosed, glass-walled garden conjures up a horror film — Biosphere 2 gone wrong — clueless folks have relocated problem wildlife to outdoor arboretums, too. They catch a squirrel, raccoon, possum, deer or fox on their property and release it at an outdoor facility. That is also rude and probably illegal.

One of the world’s nicest gardens — featuring an impressive conservatory called the Palm House and acres of tended plots — is Kew, outside London. Answer Man asked what nonnative animals have been introduced there by humans.

None, said Kew’s Tarryn Barrowman. “However we do have the occasional crab dropped by seagulls,” she wrote in an email.

Kew Gardens runs along the Thames, whose banks teem with the mitten crab, itself an invasive species from China.

Wrote Barrowman: “The seagulls like to try and eat the crab and pick up it up — however the crab fights back by biting the seagulls and they are then dropped onto Kew’s lawn and found by horticulturists as they are going about their early morning jobs.”

The Botanic Garden in Washington is celebrating its bicentennial this year. The approach it has taken to mixing plants and animals has changed over the decades.

“We do know there were birds in the first conservatory,” Dotson said. Tropical birds helped visitors get a sense of what a jungle was like. Eventually, the people who ran the garden decided that it was better to focus on flora, not fauna.

Wild animals sometimes enter the botanic garden on their own. “A month ago, a hummingbird found his way into the conservatory,” Dotson said.

The hummer was in a room full of flowering mint plants. “I think it was quite excited for its treasure trove,” Dotson said.

Garden staff helped usher the bird out through a vent.

Answer Man had his own question: The Botanic Garden’s more than 65,000 plants include some that are edible — bananas, for example. Does anyone get to eat them?

Dotson said most of the fruits and vegetables are not consumed, since curators like to leave them on the plant until they are past ripeness, allowing visitors to see the full life cycle.

But some are harvested and used in cooking demonstrations the garden hosts every other week.

“If we have enough to share, we will,” he said.

That brought up another question. A cash crop called cannabis is increasingly legal in the United States. Do they grow marijuana at the Botanic Garden?

“We can’t,” said Dotson. “We’re federal. And federally it is still illegal. . . . But we do grow a lot of medicinal plants.”

Those medicinal plants include ginger and Cinchona officinalis, which contains quinine, a treatment for malaria. But no eye of newt — unless some idiot smuggles a newt in.