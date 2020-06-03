Bowser criticized the expanded presence of federal law enforcement in the District and some of their tactics. City officials are evaluating whether the deployment in certain parts of the city is legal.

“We should all be concerned about who is giving the orders,” Bowser said at a press conference.

In contrast to previous nights marred by vandalism, fires and looting, District officials said protesters had largely kept each other in check to tamp down violence Tuesday night into the morning. While authorities appeared tense and confrontational earlier in the week, officers were far more relaxed and avoided making large scale arrests even though hundreds, perhaps as many as 5,000, were on the streets well past the 7 p.m. curfew, officials said.

“We have allowed peaceful demonstrations every night,” the mayor said. “What we are concerned about are people who are not peaceful and destroying our city.”

The sixth day of protest in Washington brought a more relaxed, yet still passionate family-friend vibe. People lay facedown near ornate fountains on the East Front of the Capitol, hands held behind their backs as though restrained as Floyd was before his death. At noon, hundreds stood in the rain at the Capitol chanting, “Justice Now!” and “I can’t breathe!”

Cars drove by honking, some with signs, cheering the protesters. Others walked dogs through the crowds as families ate picnic lunches in the shade on the Capitol grounds. Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come” played from a loudspeaker.

The largest crowds in recent days gathered Tuesday in part in response to how protesters were treated the previous night. Hundreds of peaceful demonstrators on Monday were forcefully cleared from Lafayatte Square by federal officers at the direction of Attorney General William P. Barr. Protestors were struck with pepper balls, others were pushed and hit, just before Trump walked across the park for a photo op at St. John’s Episcopal Church, where a fire was set in the basement during protests.

Numerous federal agencies and National Guard members from some states have deployed around the city. In one case, federal officers expanded a White House perimeter as far north as H Street NW. Peter Newsham, the D.C. police chief, said he was not given advance notice of the operation.

On Wednesday, the Ellipsis was blocked off as was 17th and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Both Newsham and Bowser also criticized the deployment of a helicopter, which hovered over protesters on Monday night and sent shards of glass and debris flying.

“It was a potentially very dangerous scare-tactic that was meant to intimidate D.C. residents,” Bowser said. “It is wholly inappropriate in urban settings.”

In contrast, on Wednesday afternoon at the Capitol speakers took turns at the microphone to exhort the crowd, lead chants, read poetry and sing “We are the World.” They called out the police standing in front of them for unequal treatment and violent tactics.

Shortly after noon a crowd of hundreds dropped to one knee, chanting, “Bend a knee!”

For long minutes they kept chanting, facing a line of officers. A cheer rose and swelled through the crowd.

“Thank you so much officers!” a protest leader called into her megaphone. “Thank you so much, officers!”

Suddenly everyone was dancing to Michael Jackson’s, “Make a Change,” with the protest leaders grooving on a fountain silhouetted against the Capitol dome.

Volunteers handed out water, snacks and sunscreen, medics walked through the crowd, and others collected trash. Officers stood behind fences a few feet apart from one another, watching the crowd but looking relatively relaxed.

Abby Belai, whose parents moved to the United States from Ethiopia before she was born, said she felt compelled to be at the protest to show support for the generations of black Americans who had suffered and battled for their constitutional rights.

“I worry for the children that see this stuff on TV and see their parents get racially profiled,” said Belai, 26, of Falls Church. “This shouldn’t continue for future generations and we won’t stop until we are heard and seen and understood and accepted just like every person in this country and in the world.”

