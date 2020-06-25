Although crowds have become a daily feature of the protests against police brutality in the District, which Bowser (D) herself has joined, she said crowds are not recommended. “Large gatherings are still a high-risk activity, so if you’re outdoors, that’s still a high-risk activity,” she said.

The District has greatly increased the number of people it is testing for the novel coronavirus at its public test sites, from under 1,600 in every week from April to early June, to more than 5,000 in each of the past two weeks.

Although Virginia is entering Phase 3 next week, D.C. Health Department Director LaQuandra Nesbitt said that further reopening is still far out of reach for the District.

The committee that made recommendations for reopening said Phase 3 should only begin when cases of the virus are “sporadic” or in identifiable occasional clusters, Nesbitt said. At this point, the virus is still spreading in the community and cases are unrelated.

The District, Maryland and Virginia reported 37 new coronavirus deaths and 903 new infections Thursday.

The District reported two deaths and 31 new cases, which is lower than the city’s seven-day average of 37.

Maryland added 21 deaths and 440 cases, the highest number of daily new cases in over a week. The number of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus continues to decline in the state, dropping to 511 from 660 at the same time last week.

Virginia added 432 new cases, which is lower than the state’s seven-day average of 530. The state added 14 deaths, just above its average over the last week of 13 deaths per day.

The number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Virginia has remained relatively flat, with the state reporting 854 hospitalizations Thursday, compared with 857 at the same time last week.