“Our strong recommendation is that D.C. residents celebrate the Fourth of July at home or near their home in small gatherings,” Bowser (D) said, urging residents not to go to the Mall even though the Trump administration said it will set off the traditional fireworks there. “We hope that the crowds that come in non-pandemic years won’t materialize this year.”

Although crowds have become a daily feature of the protests against police brutality in the District, which Bowser herself has joined, she said big groups are not recommended. “Large gatherings are still a high-risk activity, so if you’re outdoors, that’s still a high-risk activity,” she said.

AD

AD

The District has greatly increased the number of people it is testing for the novel coronavirus at its public testing sites, from under 1,600 every week from April to early June, to more than 5,000 in each of the past two weeks.

And although Virginia is entering Phase 3 next week, D.C. Health Department Director LaQuandra Nesbitt said further reopening is still far out of reach for the District.

The committee that made recommendations for reopening said Phase 3 should only begin when cases of the virus are “sporadic” or in identifiable occasional clusters, Nesbitt said. At this point, the virus is still spreading in the community and cases are unrelated.

AD

Meanwhile, Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) said Thursday that increased testing and declining numbers of deaths and hospitalizations due to the coronavirus will allow the county to move into a full Phase 2 opening beginning Monday.

AD

The move allows recreational establishments, including casinos, bowling alleys and miniature golf facilities, to reopen at half capacity, while amusement parks can reopen at 40 percent capacity, Alsobrooks said in a statement.

Shopping malls can open at half capacity, and gyms and other indoor physical activities may resume operations, also with capacity restrictions.

Child-care facilities, previously open only for the children of essential workers, may reopen for all children. All employees must use masks and gloves, and there must be a schedule for staggered drop-offs and pickups and daily symptom checks.

AD

The county, which was devastated by the coronavirus and continues to lead Maryland in new infections, had, along with Montgomery County, held back from Phase 2 reopening plans that Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced for the state earlier this month.

AD

“We remain cautiously optimistic as we move forward with our phased reopening and recovery of Prince George’s County,” Alsobrooks said in a statement. “I am encouraged by the progress that we have made together as a community to slow the spread of this virus, and I know that if we all continue to take certain precautions, we can continue to contain the spread of COVID-19 in this next phase of our reopening.”

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said Thursday that while the state is on track to further relax restrictions on July 1, he is concerned that a crisis could be looming for people who are having trouble paying for housing.

AD

A statewide moratorium on evictions expires Sunday. The state Supreme Court had imposed the moratorium in March, amid the beginning of pandemic restrictions, and then extended it once at Northam’s request.

AD

But with the ban set to run out, low-income residents again face the risk of losing housing during the pandemic and at a time when the economy is tanking.

Rather than appeal again to the state Supreme Court, Northam said he is requesting that chief judges around the state impose local bans on evictions. And he is rolling out a state program backed with $50 million in federal coronavirus relief money to help residents who need mortgage or rent assistance.

AD

“I urge all landlords and lenders to partner with the state on this effort,” Northam said. “Our priority is to prevent evictions.”

He said more information about how to sign up for the program would be available Monday. Officials said they expect tens of thousands of residents to be eligible for help.

Across the region, officials in the District, Maryland and Virginia reported 37 new coronavirus deaths and 903 new infections Thursday.

AD

The District reported two deaths and 31 new cases, lower than the city’s seven-day average of 37.

Maryland added 21 deaths and 440 cases, the highest number of daily new cases in over a week. The number of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus continues to decline in the state, dropping to 511 from 660 at the same time last week.

AD

Virginia added 432 new cases, lower than the state’s seven-day average of 530. The state added 14 deaths, just above its average over the last week of 13 deaths per day.

The number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Virginia has remained relatively flat, with the state reporting 854 hospitalizations Thursday, compared with 857 at the same time last week.