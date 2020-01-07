The mother had injuries not considered life threatening, according to police.

The driver stayed on the scene after the crash, police said. No charges have been filed.

Isaac Gill was a student at Longfellow Elementary School in Columbia. The principal, Derek Anderson, sent a letter to parents Monday night, according to news outlets.

AD

“Teachers and staff members will lead developmentally appropriate discussions in each of our classrooms to support students,” Anderson said in the letter. He added that students would be able to discuss their feelings and be advised on who to talk to if they are having a hard time managing the news.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD