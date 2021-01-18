Police said a second vehicle in the same travel lane also may have struck the person, who was still in the roadway, a short time later.
Both drivers stopped nearby and contacted police.
The boy, who lives in Haymarket, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe he may already have been on the ground and in the roadway before he was struck by the first vehicle.
Investigators said they don’t know if the boy had been struck previously by another vehicle.
