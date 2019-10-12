BALTIMORE — Police in Baltimore say a 2-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire when someone fired into a vehicle.

A police news release says authorities were notified when the boy was brought to a hospital early Saturday with a stomach wound. It says the boy was inside a vehicle when another occupant had a dispute with someone in another car. Police say a suspect fired, striking the boy, and then fled.

They say the incident apparently began around 12:30 a.m. when an automated system called Shot Spotter notified them of gunfire on a street in central Baltimore. When officers arrived, they could not locate a shooting victim or suspect.

Officials say they plan to give an update on the investigation later Saturday morning.

