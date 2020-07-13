Usually, when a magician knows he is going to be performing, “you put the odd rabbit up the sleeve. You prepare,” says Munton, now a magician in Texas. But Fields seemed taken aback by the request. And yet, “suddenly out of nowhere, he was pulling coins out of the air. He gave this little five-minute performance. Their jaws were on the ground,” Munton recalls. “I took from that he was really in a different class.”

Fields died of covid-19 on May 5 at Washington Hospital Center. He was 68.

For decades, Fields delighted tens of thousands of schoolchildren and families with his intimate blend of Vaudeville-style storytelling and magic. “He felt like there’s only a certain amount of magic tricks and the thing that makes it amazing is . . . the stories you tell, the connection you have with the audience, how you inspire them,” said his girlfriend, Stephanie Chaiken. “He thrived on lighting people up.”

Bradley Feldstein was born on July 24, 1951, in New York City, according to his brother Jeffrey Feldstein. The oldest of three, he grew up in Queens and later in the suburb of Spring Valley. His father worked as an insurance adjuster and for a time his mother owned an answering service.

Bradley loved magic as a child and his mother mentioned his interest to a client of hers, magician Jack Adams, known for performing as several characters during his shows. From the age of 14 until he left for college, he worked as an assistant to Adams, accompanying him to performances, setting up props and soaking up war stories from old Vaudeville magicians during pit stops at Al Flosso’s magic shop in Manhattan. Adams encouraged Bradley to pursue a career in magic and pushed him onstage for his first performance. “I was terrible,” Fields said in a 2017 interview with Vaudevisuals.com.

But he kept practicing. “Even as a teenager, when he was sitting around talking to my parents or anybody, he’d still be rolling a coin through his fingers,” Jeffrey Feldstein said. “He just worked on it like crazy.”

While earning a BA in philosophy at SUNY Purchase, he opened for acts such as Seals and Crofts and Richie Havens in New York nightclubs. Fields said in the 2017 interview that after a patron told him his nightclub performance was more memorable than a flashy act the patron had seen in Las Vegas, he learned that “it’s not the trick, it’s the character [you play]. . . so I became very different from your average magician because of that.”

After college, he appeared on Broadway in “Barnum” and moved to Paris for five years to study with legendary mime artists Marcel Marceau and Etienne Decroux. When he returned to New York, he married Diane Blanchard, a fellow mime student, Jeffrey Feldstein said. They had two sons, Jonathan and Noah. After Jonathan was born, Fields said in the 2017 interview, he took a year off from performing to teach elementary school in New York, an experience that would later inspire one of his long-running shows called “MatheMagic!” that uses magic to teach children math concepts and history.

“I like the kids show. You can get pure wonder, pure thrills,” Fields said in the interview. “But I also like the grown-up shows where you can bring people back to that sense of wonder. Some people think magic is cynical. . . . I see it as innocence and joy and amazement — radical amazement.”

In the late 1980s, the Fields family settled in Chevy Chase, Md. Fields was often away, driving from gig to gig, hauling his own props, including the coffin-size box he would saw into pieces during his “divided lady” act, said Brenda Hattingh, a former assistant. He called his kids often from the road. “When people talked to him, he really listened,” Noah said. “He really cared about what was going on in people’s lives.”

Bradley and Diane divorced in the mid-1990s but remained on good terms. He moved to the Chevy Chase neighborhood in Northwest Washington and took care of her after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. He had a few magician friends, but he preferred the company of the early-morning regulars at the Starbucks south of Chevy Chase Circle or taking part in the morning minyan at Ohev Sholom at Jonquil and 16th streets NW. “On the stage he was larger than life, but in person he was a quiet, thoughtful person,” Munton said.

A perfectionist, Fields could be hard on himself, sometimes expressing disappointment that he had not achieved more success. But fame was never his overriding ambition, his brother said. “He wanted his stuff to be meaningful and to communicate something. He was always like that. A very serious guy.”

Last year, Fields had kept up a busy touring schedule, including a trip to Dubai. At the start of 2020, he was talking about returning there, maybe writing a book and doing more acting. Known as a health nut who enjoyed juicing diets and meditation, “he was in tiptop shape,” Noah said. “There was no reason for him to stop.”

On April 7, Fields texted Chaiken, saying he had a sore throat. As his condition worsened over the next two weeks, he went to see his doctor and then to an urgent-care facility and a hospital emergency room. That hospital confirmed that he had the coronavirus but told him that his symptoms were mild enough to quarantine at home. A couple of days later, he was taken by ambulance to a different hospital and landed in the ICU. After 16 days on a ventilator, he died.

