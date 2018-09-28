This bus shelter ad by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is one component of a quarter-million dollar ad campaign that launched this fall on TV, radio, and at local bus kiosks in the District. (Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine)

Bacon.

It smells good and tastes good, but a quarter-million dollar ad campaign that launched this fall on TV, radio and at local bus kiosks in the District is targeting the health risks of eating bacon and other processed meats.

The ad campaign is being paid for by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine — a D.C.-based non profit that does research and advocacy work — and is running for the next few months. The public will see TV ads and at local bus stops throughout the city under the slogan, #BreakUpWithBacon.

Neal Barnard, founder of the Physicians Committee group, said the leading cause of cancer deaths for men and women in the U.S. is lung cancer, largely attributable to tobacco, and the second leading cause is colorectal cancer.

“The message is, ‘Bacon is the new tobacco,’” Barnard said. “People say, ‘But it tastes good.’

“Cigarettes taste good but we grow up and realize it’s not healthy,” Barnard said. “We have to grow up and set aside these adolescent behaviors that are not great for us.”

While colorectal cancer rates overall are falling a bit, he said, they’re rising for those under 55 years old. And he and his supporters said the main reason is people’s diet and eating processed meats such as bacon, sausage, ham and pepperoni is a huge factor.

The World Health Organization puts tobacco and processed meats at the “same level of evidence, meaning both are clear cut causes of cancer,” according to Barnard. For example, The American Cancer Society says eating 50 grams of processed meat every day, which is equivalent to four strips of bacon or a hot dog, every day increases the risk of getting colorectal cancer by 18 percent.

“We laugh it off and make fun of it and people say, ‘Oh eating a hot dog is all American. They’re sold at ballparks,’” Barnard said, but the health risks are real and evidence-based.

“Bacon is like cigarettes for your colon.”

In one of the TV ads, a young girl tells her dad how bacon causes cancer in the stomach and he says they’ll stop eating it. “Bacon doesn’t love you back,” the young girl says to her dad after he says he loves bacon.

Educating people on the dangers of such processed meats will take time, said Barnard. He comes from a long line of ranchers in Fargo, N.D. He compared the don’t eat bacon campaign to the education push on the health risks of tobacco that was done a generation ago.

“We need to get info out so people can make decisions for themselves,” Barnard said.

For now, most of the ads against processed meats are at bus stops, mainly in the District’s lower-income areas in Wards 7 and 8 because Barnard said there’s a “huge disparity racially and geographically” as to who gets cancer. The colorectal cancer rate for African Americans in the District is nearly triple that for whites, according to Barnard.

He said the group launched the public ad campaign after trying to work with hospitals to improve the food they serve to patients, especially after heart surgery, for example.

“There’s the old joke of a hospital serving eggs and meat to a patient after heart surgery,” he said.

“We’ve been working to get the awareness out there and one way to do that is to go directly to the public.”