The painted mural of Taylor covers two basketball courts in the city’s Chambers Park and has drawn national attention.
Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, was in the District of Columbia Friday for the March on Washington and said she wanted to see the mural in person.
Taylor’s death in March has become a rallying point nationwide in calls for police reform and racial justice.
