AMHERST, Va. — A central Virginia bridge is being dedicated in honor of a 28-year-old state police trooper who was killed in a shootout as police executed a search warrant in a drug investigation.

State police said in a news release that lawmakers, law enforcement and other officials will join family and friends of Trooper Lucas Dowell for a ceremonial dedication Friday at a school in Amherst.

Dowell, a four-year veteran of the department, was shot and killed in February. The shootout also left the suspect dead.

A native of Chilhowie, Dowell earned a degree in criminal justice from Radford University and graduated from the Virginia State Police Academy in November 2014.

A second bridge will be dedicated in his honor near his hometown in November.

