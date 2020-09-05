Sadly, humans have a nasty habit of colliding with utility poles, bringing down the wires that are strung along the top. In 2019, the American Public Power Association, a group representing community-owned electric utilities, collected outage data from 324 U.S. public power utilities. Of those, 212 utilities had vehicle-accident-related outages. Nearly 2,000 outages — out of 65,456 that year — were caused by vehicles striking poles.

This is bad for the poles, but it’s also bad for the people. According to the Federal Highway Administration, most fatal crashes in the United States involve what are termed “roadway departures.” Nearly half of those crashes involve striking a fixed object, and two-thirds of those fixed objects are trees and utility poles.

Highway departments and power companies alike spend a lot of time pondering how to reduce these numbers. The ways include: removing utility poles, relocating the poles or reducing their number, utilizing breakaway designs, and shielding the poles with barriers or guardrails.

Each of these methods comes with different costs and drawbacks. And so there’s another option that utilities employ in the hope that knowing the pole is there will make it easier for drivers to steer clear. As a 2004 white paper published by the National Academies Press explained: “This may be done with warning signs, reflective paint, sheeting, object markers placed on utility poles, or roadway lighting. It is considered a last resort in some cases where more comprehensive treatments are not practical.”

That bright yellow grid is not a complex tic-tac-toe game for bored linemen. It’s there to make the pole more noticeable to drivers. When illuminated at night by headlights, it glows like a yield sign. Pepco started installing the grids in 2019, said Christina Y. Harper, strategic communications manager at the company.

You won’t find them on all of the more than 167,000 poles in the District and Maryland that Pepco owns and maintains. Generally, the reflectors are installed on poles that are close to the road or on poles that are along roads that don’t have curbs.

“We would also consider them if there are any streets that may not be lit by streetlights,” Harper wrote in an email.

None of those conditions seem to apply on Tilden Street, but motorists do parallel park there and perhaps that puts the poles in danger. (Virginia’s Dominion Energy told Answer Man that it does not use these grids but does have reflective numbers on its poles.)

In the industry, these reflectors are called “delineators,” and they come in different shapes and sizes, said Mike Quagliana, president of Almetek Industries, the Hackettstown, N.J., company that sells them.

These particular 8-by-12-inch grids are affixed to the poles about four feet from the ground with a fastener in each corner. The reflective 3M material is similar to the kind used in highway stripes. The waffle design picks up light from different angles.

According to the North American Wood Pole Council, there are approximately 130 million wooden utility poles in use in North America, primarily made of pine, fir and cedar. Properly maintained, a wooden pole can last 70 years. Driving into one will shorten its life considerably.

“What you want to happen is for the pole to break so whoever is unlucky enough to be in a car accident is exposed to less harm,” said Alex Hofmann, vice president of engineering services at the power association. “The bottom of the pole should snap. In a good situation, that may not necessarily result in an outage. The [wires on the] pole may be supported by other poles nearby.”

But in a bad situation, the wires may be severed and fall to the ground, energizing anything they touch. If you’re inside a vehicle and you’re not in immediate danger — if the car isn’t on fire — you should sit tight and phone for help. The same goes if you’re a bystander.

“When you see a power line down, especially around a car accident, you might be tempted to go help immediately,” Hofmann said. “The best thing is to call the authorities and utilities so they can make the scene safe.”

And, people: Please try not to drive into the pole in the first place.

