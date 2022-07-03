Bright Sunday belied furiously stormy overnight hours

Placeholder while article actions load

On the eve of July Fourth, nature bestowed on Washington an almost idyllic afternoon that in its sunny benevolence gave few clues to the atmospheric fireworks beheld in parts of the area a few hours earlier. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight For parts of upper Northwest Washington, and nearby parts of Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, one of the most potent storms in months led to hours of toppling trees, power outages, flash floods and water rescues.

In the relatively confined zones deluged late Saturday and early Sunday, intense rain quickly overwhelmed Rock Creek in the District and Sligo Creek in Maryland. Rescuers aided occupants of stalled cars near both, authorities said.

Within a couple of hours, the water surging down Rock Creek at Joyce Road was 100 times greater, according to U.S. Geological Survey data.

While turbulent drama played out in some places overnight, much of Northern Virginia and downtown D.C. saw little or nothing.

But even in downtown, where a few clouds floated in a blue afternoon sky, signs could be seen. Beneath the Pennsylvania Avenue Bridge between Georgetown and Foggy Bottom, Rock Creek rushed toward the Potomac River, brown with silty runoff, and foaming over and around rocks in the creekbed.

