The aircraft carrier comes equipped with not only five gyms and a four-acre flight deck, but also a Twitter account. A tweet sent Thursday exclaimed “what a day” in reporting the ship’s “historic visit to beautiful Annapolis.”

Rather than a mission of cannonades and bombardments, the visit was described as a way to hold talks “to reaffirm our close relationships” with allies.

In one of the more spectacular events of the visit, someone took off from the carrier using a jet pack, a device that enabled him to fly without wings over thewaters of bay.

“Someone needed to leave the ship in a hurry,” the vessel tweeted.

It was not immediately clear how many Washington-area residents could see the carrier in the bay.

Nor was it clear what the reaction might have been among those versed in the events of 1814, when the assault on Fort McHenry inspired the writing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

