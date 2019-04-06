WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — The Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters are honoring a longtime Virginia reporter with an award.

WDBJ-TV reporter Joe Dashiell was named the recipient of The Associated Press Robert Gallimore Distinguished Service Award on Saturday at the group’s annual meeting at The Greenbrier Resort. The award named after the AP Chief of Bureau in Richmond between 1967 and 1985 honors a Virginia broadcaster for outstanding service in the public interest, who exemplifies a commitment to journalism and reflects honorably on the news profession.

Dashiell, who has worked at the Roanoke, Virginia, station since 1980, was described as “The Virginia Gentleman.” He has managed three WDBJ bureaus, including Richmond, where he covered the Virginia General Assembly, governor’s office and state politics. In 1990, he was elected president of the Virginia Capitol Correspondents Association.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.