“You need to leave the area now,” he told Elliott, “or you will be arrested for trespassing.”
I was interviewing Elliott when the man interrupted us. I was asking her about plans by Bethesda-based MidCity Financial Corp. to transform Brookland Manor into a mixed-income development, complete with grocery store, shops and job opportunities for residents.
The developers had won zoning approval and city council backing by speaking compassionately about their approach to gentrification.
At Brookland Manor, to hear MidCity tell it, no family gets left behind. They would do things differently from other developers. Unlike the story of “What Happened 2 Chocolate City,” families would not be displaced, poor and working-class neighborhoods would not be transformed into luxurious enclaves for the wealthy.
But beyond the council chambers and zoning hearing rooms, residents were experiencing a different, less pleasant interaction with MidCity property-management security.
Elliott called it harassment and said she believed there was intent behind it. “If they can frustrate us and humiliate us and get us to leave before the new housing gets built, they won’t have to build as many affordable units,” she said.
I showed the man who was wearing the baseball cap my Washington Post ID, and asked for his name and employer. He refused to give it. When I asked again, he summoned a security guard who was dressed in a military-style uniform and armed with a Glock semiautomatic handgun. He told the guard to “escort” me from the yard to the sidewalk.
I complied.
When Elliott — who is president of the Brookland Manor/Brentwood Village Residents Association — and other residents refused to move from her front lawn, the man in the cap walked away and began making calls on a cellphone.
A few minutes later, five D.C. police cars showed up. A sergeant was talking with the man in the cap on the sidewalk. When I approached them, the man threatened to have me arrested for “stalking.”
Then he huddled with several other officers and his private security detail. A 12-year-old girl, Marinna Richardson, was close enough to hear what was being said. Then she hurried back and told Elliott.
“He wants them to take everybody to jail, even the kids,” Marinna reported.
Some other kids had been sipping bottled water and snacking on peanut butter crackers, waiting for the film to begin. But when police showed up, they began to drift away from the area.
“My granddaughter is scared that she is going to jail because she wanted to watch a movie,” said Cheryl Brunson, treasurer of the residents association. “This is not a good look for the children.”
Other residents expressed dismay that, days before the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder by police in Minneapolis, someone would call police on a group of mostly elderly Black women and children gathered outdoors to watch a film.
I called MidCity to find out why the security guard had called D.C. police. Stephanie Liotta-Atkinson, a spokeswoman for MidCity said that while she wasn’t there, “it’s my understanding that the event needed to be dispersed.” She said that residents of Brookland Manor are prohibited from holding events on the grounds “until covid restrictions are lifted” and that residents needed a permit from the property manager to host gatherings.
The District lifted capacity and other restrictions on most businesses and public venues Friday.
Liotta-Atkinson thought it was important for me to emphasize that MidCity will continue to honor residents’ federal Section 8 housing certificates and that nobody will be displaced as the buildings are renovated.
According to federal guidelines, residents in HUD-assisted housing have the right to “meet without representatives or employees of the owner management company present,” to “organize as residents without obstruction harassment or retaliation from property owners” and “to use appropriate common space or meeting facilities to organize.”
What gives a private security guard the right to enlist the aid of five D.C. police officers, including a sergeant, in his effort to stop the showing of a film about gentrification, is a question that D.C. Council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5) wants answered.
In a statement released Tuesday, he wrote: “Residents have the right to safely gather outside their homes without fear, we all deserve the peaceful enjoyment of our neighbors and friends. I condemn the actions taken by the security team to constantly intimidate our working class, elderly and youth residents at Brookland Manor.”
Liotta-Atkinson had given another reason that security guards had broken up the event: Other residents had complained about the noise, she said. But from my vantage point, the only noise occurred when the security guard intervened.
What most people might have heard before the police showed up was a song by Luci Murphy about D.C. being a “bourgeois town.” They also might have heard a short, impromptu statement made by 12-year-old Marinna. After telling Elliott what the security guard had said about wanting to arrest everybody, the girl had grabbed a microphone.
“They said the children are going to go to jail, too, but I’m not moving,” she declared. “I was born and raised here. This is my community. We are sticking up for our homes, and for the police to take sides against people for doing that is beaucoup crazy.”
No arrests were made. Marinna was applauded — even by the police.
Still, she never got to see the film about gentrification and its impact on the place once known as Chocolate City. But she got a close-up look at how residents can be made to feel unwelcome in the place they’ve long called home.
