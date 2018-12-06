FAIRFAX, Va. — The top political figure in Virginia’s largest jurisdiction says she won’t seek another term.

Sharon Bulova is chairman of the Board of Supervisors in Fairfax County. The 71-year-old Democrat announced Thursday that she won’t seek re-election next year.

Bulova said in a phone interview that she will support Democratic Supervisor Jeff McKay to succeed her.

She won a special election in 2009 to serve as Board of Supervisors chair after her predecessor, Gerry Connolly, was elected to Congress. She won re-election in 2011 and 2015.

She was first elected to the board as supervisor of the Braddock District in 1987.

Bulova worked since the 1980s to help establish the region’s Virginia Railway Express commuter rail service.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.