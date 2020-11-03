Dan and Marybeth Kaplan live in Kensington, Md., in a house they were told was built during the Cuban missile crisis by a bigwig in the Atomic Energy Commission.

“When we first toured the house, it was billed as their in-law suite,” Dan wrote. “A few steps down in the back of our workroom lead to a 20-foot hallway, at the end of which, and on the other side of a heavy iron ship door, sits a 9-by-12 room complete with air vents, a hand-crank water pump and an escape hatch that leads to a tunnel to the end of the driveway. So, if the house collapses in the blast, you can still get out to see the zombies walking down the street.”

Dan said that when they had the house appraised, the appraiser was stumped. “I can’t really give a value to the bomb shelter,” the appraiser said, “but I can give you $4,000 for a wine cellar.”

Wrote Dan: “So, we officially now have a wine cellar rather than a bomb shelter.”

Nancy Ross grew up in Bethesda in a house with a fallout shelter outside the basement, down some steps from the carport.

Wrote Nancy, who now lives in Potomac, Md.: “I spent many hours hitting a tennis ball against the wall outside our house — but if the ball ricocheted off into the bomb shelter, I wouldn’t retrieve it. The bomb shelter was dark, musty and had spiders.”

Oh, great, because we certainly want the spiders to survive the nukes!

Over at Delinda Curtiss Hanley’s childhood home in Chevy Chase, it would have been her family’s tortoises that survived. The reptiles hibernated in the fallout shelter, which was also where Delinda’s father stored water to neutralize chlorine and ammonia for his aquariums.

“Grandkids used to scare visitors and each other by hiding in the fallout shelter, accessed from the laundry room, and appearing with a shriek,” wrote Delinda, who lives in Kensington.

Lois Eckler Day is the granddaughter of A. Ross Eckler, the Census Bureau director who signed the cover letter to the 1967 civil defense pamphlet I wrote about. In the early 1960s, Lois’s father had a shelter built in the basement of their suburban New Jersey home.

“It was built into a corner of the basement, constructed of cinder blocks, and was perhaps 12 feet by 12 feet in size,” wrote Lois, who lives in Sterling, Va. “Instead of a door, it had a baffled entrance, because the thinking was that radiation from a bomb could not go around corners.”

Lois and her two sisters — all under the age of 12 — were deemed too young to hear about any possible bombs. Instead, they were told the shelter was a playroom. Wrote Lois: “I remember being puzzled, but not alarmed, by the fact that there were canned goods in the closet in the ‘playroom.’ ”

Charles M. Carron grew up in Tampa, not far from MacDill Air Force Base. His parents were well aware of the risk of nuclear war and during the 1962 Cuban missile crisis his mother ordered a fallout shelter.

While the promotional materials showed the shelter underground, the water table on Tampa’s Davis Islands, where the family lived, was so high that only a couple of feet could be buried.

“The rest of the shelter stuck out like a huge white concrete sugar cube with two red lead-shielded pipes — air in, air out — sticking up from the flat roof,” wrote Charles, who lives in Alexandria, Va.

Charles’s mother piled dirt on the sides of the shelter and tried to grow grass — unsuccessfully. Then she tried to disguise the shelter by erecting a palm-frond wickiup on the roof.

“That made the shelter even more noticeable from the street,” Charles wrote.

Inside, the shelter was furnished with canvas hammocks that folded flat against one wall and a table that folded flat against the other wall. It was stocked with nonperishable food, including cans of whole chickens without giblets (“You don’t see those in the store anymore,” Charles said) and transistor radios tuned to the emergency broadcasting station CONELRAD: Control of Electromagnetic Radiation.

“When the missile crisis ended, Mom inquired into removing the shelter, only to learn that it would require a two-megaton bomb,” Charles wrote. His brother tried to turn it into a darkroom, but the humidity was so high, photo prints wouldn’t dry.

“After we moved from Tampa, the new owners of the house built a pool between the street and the shelter, and they disguised the front wall of the shelter as a cabana,” Charles wrote. “Apparently they didn’t want to spend for a two-megaton bomb.”

Tomorrow: More tales from the crypt, er, the fallout shelter.