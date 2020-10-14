Richmond police responded to a report of a burglary at the office after an official found the office door broken on Tuesday morning, the newspaper reported. Police said the break-in happened overnight on Tuesday.
Stoney has faced intense criticism over his handling of protests and the removal of Confederate monuments in the city. He is currently seeking a second term in office.
“While it’s our hope that this crime was not politically motivated, it underscores the need for a more civil political discourse as we close out this election cycle,” Zeithaml said in a statement. “On behalf of our team, thank you to the Richmond Police Department for their quick, professional, and thorough response.”
Richmond police did not say whether the break-in was politically motivated.
