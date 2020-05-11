As recounted by the driver, the passenger threatened him, and the distraction “led to the bus leaving the roadway” at Noyes Drive, according to Ly. The driver was behind a plexiglass shield and was not physically assaulted, Ly said.

Photos on Twitter showed the bus intact, with tire tracks across part of the lawn of Silver Spring United Methodist Church. Brickwork that supported the sign appeared damaged.

It was not immediately known whether police had made an arrest. Ly said authorities are investigating.

— Martin Weil

Man fatally shot in Montgomery County

Montgomery County authorities have identified a ­19-year-old man who was fatally shot Thursday in Aspen Hill.

The victim was identified as Robert George Dockery, of no confirmed address.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of Hewitt Avenue about 11:35 p.m. and found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said in a statement. He died at a hospital.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

VIRGINIA

Police officers among four stabbed in Suffolk

Four people, including two police officers, were stabbed while Virginia authorities were serving an emergency custody order Sunday night, according to law enforcement.

Suffolk police officers responded to a home about ­9:30 p.m. and spoke to multiple people before being confronted by the suspect involved in the custody order, a statement from the department said.

The man attacked four adults with a knife, and all were hospitalized with serious injuries. Three were treated and released, but one officer remained in a hospital Monday, police said. The man was taken into custody without further incident, and charges were pending, according to the statement.

