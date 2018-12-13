SILVER SPRING, Md. — Authorities say a child with special needs was supposed to be dropped off in a Maryland suburb of Washington, but instead ended up riding a bus all the way to Baltimore.

Montgomery County Public Schools spokesman Derek Turner tells news outlets that the boy was picked up at Rockville High School on Wednesday, and was supposed to be dropped off in Silver Spring, around 40 miles (64 kilometers) from Baltimore. Turner says it’s unclear whether the bus didn’t stop in Silver Spring or the child didn’t get off at his stop.

Turner says the child is on the autism spectrum, and may not have been able to express the problem. He was eventually reunited with his parents.

Turner says a program allows Baltimore students to attend Montgomery County schools.

