This was tourism, pandemic-style in the nation’s capital — a once-thriving industry trying to recover as some restrictions meant to slow the spread of coronavirus are being lifted, but still hampered by low foot traffic and few visitors.

Big Bus Tours, which operates open-air tour buses in 23 cities worldwide, relaunched its services in the District July 17 for the first time since March. The reopening, however, unfolded without fanfare or crowds.

Before the pandemic, an average of 1,000 people piled onto the red buses each summer day, most of them visitors eager to learn more about the city through a tour highlighting dozens of national monuments. Now, the company sees an average of 55 passengers spread across nine separate trips each day, said James Riley, the company’s senior vice president and general manager.

“We are not disappointed in the numbers,” Riley said. “It is pretty much what we expected.”

“I try to tell people that it’s like getting their own private tour,” Monique Bidgell, the company’s operations manager, said Saturday morning, soon after her first two customers stepped into the vehicle, masks on, and walked past a sign instructing them to sit every other row to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The sense aboard the bus that people are not quite ready for tourism was accentuated as the bus traveled along its condensed route. The Washington Monument stood surrounded by only a handful of admirers; there were no visitors at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, unless you count a cyclist whizzing past it; and the crowd at the Lincoln Memorial, which normally would be flush with onlookers, was sparse. At Union Station, which used to be the bus’s most popular stop, there was a long line of taxis sitting empty, waiting for travelers to emerge.

Despite the city’s dependence on revenue from tourism, officials have actively discouraged interstate travel to protect its residents from the coronavirus. Tourists from almost 30 states, from California to Florida, are required to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival in the District.

Riley said that the company is seeing “encouraging signs” that interest in bus tours will boom when travel restrictions relax and museums reopen. He added that he is heartened by growing foot traffic on the Mall and groups of people who are signing up for private bus tours.

“The fact that we have two-story open-deck buses, it feels safe and above the fray,” he said.

The company also has expanded its nighttime tour and added Black Lives Matter Plaza on the route to attract visitors and locals alike.

Back on the bus Saturday, the recorded voice now was addressing a family of four and one couple who had boarded.

“We are now driving on Pennsylvania Avenue, which is the route of the inauguration parade,” the voice said.

Ruben Edouard, 47, stared at the gray D.C. skyline with a coffee in hand, happy to be experiencing something new after months quarantined at home. He had traveled from southern New Jersey for a weekend away, and figured that an open-top bus tour would be a safe way to see the city.

“I’m just glad to get out,” he said. “And we can do it with safety first.”

He pulled his mask down to his chin and smiled at his phone, snapping a selfie.

Alecia Hooper, 28, had a similar idea. She and her husband had come from Minnesota for a long weekend in D.C. after deciding that they had delayed their trip, which was originally planned for early spring, long enough.

“I am just glad we could have some of the tourist experience,” she said, her 10-month-old son Bennett strapped to her back as she looked at the red bus, waiting for the next trip to start. “Especially with so many museums still closed.”

While much of the city remains shut down, Big Bus is operating with a skeleton staff. That means that Bidgell, who is part of the company’s management team, has stepped in to help drive the vehicles, which she had not done in over a year.

The driving, she said, is far more fun than the four months she spent furloughed at home — especially because it had given her a front seat to the vast emptiness that has overtaken a city normally full of life.

“I tell people who come here to take plenty of pictures because you never know if D.C. will be this empty again,” she said, flying through Independence Avenue, which used to crawl with traffic.

After an hour and a half driving tour around the national monuments, the bus pulled up in front of the Spy Museum, one of the few open tourist attractions and the strategic new starting point for the hourly tours, which are ongoing every Friday through Monday.

The six passengers climbed off, but Bidgell hung back to begin the long process of disinfection that’s now mandated between each ride.