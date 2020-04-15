The additional restrictions came as Hogan and his regional counterparts cautiously broached the subject of life on the other side of the social shutdown that has gripped residents since mid March.

“Because of the aggressive actions” the state has taken, Maryland is “seeing cautious signs of optimism,” Hogan said. “There is light at the end of the tunnel.” He promised to publicly discuss recovery plans beginning next week.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) also credited his state’s harsh social distancing steps with slowing the rate of the pandemic, but added a warning: “When people say it’s time to stop what we’re doing and go back to normal, they’re wrong.”

His shutdown of hair salons, movie theaters and other nonessential businesses had been set to expire next week before he extended it, and his stay-at-home order remains in place until June 10.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) on Wednesday extended the public health emergency that had been set to expire April 24, requiring residents to continue staying at home, banning gatherings of 10 or more and keeping schools closed through the new date.

The mayor’s order also requires people to wear masks or face coverings at hotels, during taxi and ride-share trips and when selling food. Grocery store customers already were already were required to do so.

Bowser said the city was already seeing social distancing measures pay off because infections are below what they originally projected. But she said the city needs more time to flatten the curve and to prevent the health system from becoming overloaded.

“If we are concerned about black people dying from covid-19 in Washington, D.C., everyone needs to do their part,” said Bowser, referencing racial disparities in deaths. “If you want stores to continue providing you food, everyone needs to do their part.”

The mayor said she has the authority to extend restrictions further if necessary.

“I don’t know that that means we are going to be open on May the 16th, but it will be a point for us to check in and if we need to extend it beyond that, we certainly will,” said Bowser.

The District, Maryland and Virginia reported a record high of 91 confirmed coronavirus deaths on Wednesday.

They also added 1,030 new infections, bringing the total caseload across the three jurisdictions past 18,700.

Leaders from the three jurisdictions have been coordinating policies for consistency in reopening society in the greater Washington region, though differences remain. Hogan’s order Wednesday about face coverings matches one already in place in the District, while Virginia has not mandated masks. The federal government has recommended masks when venturing outside for grocery shopping and everyday tasks, but has not required them.

Northam hailed projections showing that preventive steps will help Virginia’s hospitals handle the outbreak for at least two more months, though he continued to call for more personal protective gear, ventilators and personnel — much of which has been diverted to nursing homes and extended care facilities to handle hotspots there.

On Wednesday he issued a plea for up to 30,000 nonmedical volunteers to support an expected surge of patients across the state. His office and the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps are working with colleges and universities to reach students, particularly those in health and medical degree programs.

Saying he knew the drastic steps taken to slow the spread of the disease have taken an emotional and economic toll, Northam acknowledged that planning is underway to consider how and when to begin reopening society. He said he currently has no plan to extend the June 10 stay-at-home order, though that could change.

But he cautioned that easing restrictions will have to be done slowly, and said that the “new normal” will look different from the past.

“That new normal will probably look like, covering your face. Spending more time at home. Teleworking if you can. Continuing to use social distancing, and continuing to stay away from large gatherings,” he said.

Hogan said Wednesday that Maryland is still on the upslope of the fight against the coronavirus, but next week he will begin rolling out a plan to reopen parts of the state economy as conditions allow.

Hogan outlined four things that must be in place before the state could begin lifting stay-at-home orders: a dramatic ramping up of testing, a fully implemented surge expansion in hospitals, the acquisition of a sufficient personal protection equipment and a quadrupling of the state’s contact tracing workforce, which aims to deploy 1,000 people to identify and track every single coronavirus patient in the state.

Hogan reiterated that it is too soon to reopen, and cautioned that reopening too soon could not only lead to a surge in infections but could ultimately prolong the economic shutdown.

“While we’re still heading up that curve [of infections] instead of down, it is absolutely critical for Marylanders to continue staying home,” he said.

Earlier Wednesday, Deputy Health Secretary Gregg Todd told a panel of state lawmakers that Maryland had between 7 million and 8 million pieces of personal protective equipment — gloves, gowns and masks among them — which he expected to arrive within the next few weeks. Most of the items have been ordered from China, Todd said. He estimated Maryland currently had about half of the equipment it needs.

“With what we have ordered, we’re good. So it’s really a matter of getting in what we need,” he said.

In the District, city officials rolled out several new measures to protect against spreading the disease.

The city plans to deploy newly obtained rapid-testing equipment for vulnerable populations, including at D.C. jail, homeless shelters, nursing homes and for immigrants.

At the jail, where 56 have tested positive and one died, surgical masks will be provided to all inmates and staff at the facility and temperature checks taken upon entry. Inmate movement will also be restricted.

Nursing homes and skilled-care facilities will be required to check residents every four hours and test them if they show symptoms. D.C. nursing homes have reported nine deaths and 78 infections, with half of the infections at the Lisner-Louise-Dickson-Hurt Home and three of the deaths and an employee death at Stoddard Baptist Nursing Home.

D.C. also disclosed the deaths of four homeless residents, two of whom were not hospitalized.

The city is using five hotels to move people out of shelters, prioritizing high-risk groups such as the elderly and people with chronic medical conditions and anyone showing symptoms or requiring quarantine after close contact with a patient.

Officials across the region continue to wrestle with school closures, and on Wednesday school experts from 16 states announced a regional task force to help chart a path toward eventually reopening them.

According to the Southern Regional Education Board, the task force will be co-chaired by James F. Lane, who is the Virginia state superintendent of public instruction, and Stephen L. Pruitt, the president of the Southern Regional Educational Board.

The group plans to hold its first meeting next week, and members will also be appointed at that time, officials said. Educators and state education officials or their appointees will be on the task force.

Coronavirus cases continued to climb around the region. Maryland reported a total of 349 confirmed deaths on Wednesday. The state also started reporting “probable deaths,” which officials said refers to patients whose death certificates list covid-19 as cause of death but whose samples have not been confirmed by a laboratory test.

If confirmed, the state’s 64 probable fatalities would bring the total death toll to 413.

The District added 132 infections and five deaths: three women, ages 45, 69 and 93, and two men, ages 72 and 92. Three-quarters of D.C.’s coronavirus deaths involve patients who are black.

Virginia reported 40 new deaths and 329 new cases. The Henrico health district, the site of the state’s worst nursing home outbreak, reported 50 total deaths. In the Fairfax health district, which has 256 hospitalized patients — the highest in the state — 30 people have died.