Kuhn plans to work with Peter Brown, the majority owner of Rockland Farm, along with local officials and the Coast Guard, in an effort to get the ferry reopened.

The purchase terms include the ferry, a store serving ferry passengers, and the Maryland shoreline that supports the ferry operation.

Plans include repairs to the ferry and the property, including new cables, after negotiations with Brown.

Kuhn said the goal is to purchase the Virginia land site or negotiate a permanent easement with Rockland Farm. The ferry could be operational within days of being granted Virginia shore rights.

White’s Ferry is the last remaining ferry crossing on the Potomac River and carried hundreds of vehicles across the river each day before it was shut down.

The previous ferry operators argued that public access to the Virginia landing site was established through an eminent domain case involving Loudoun County in 1871. But the owners of the Rockland property argued that the 1871 case involved property that was north of the current landing site. They filed a lawsuit in 2009 alleging that the ferry operators had violated a 1952 licensing agreement with their predecessors by removing a retaining wall in 2004 and replacing it with another wall farther from the shoreline.

The judge found the ferry company liable for trespass, damage to property and breach of contract.

Kuhn is founder and CEO of JK Moving Services, one of the largest independently owned moving companies in the country. His family has been recognized for placing thousands of acres (hectares) in Loudoun County into conservation easements.