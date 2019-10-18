Bei Bei turned 4 on Aug. 22. He’s one of three surviving cubs of mother Mei Xiang. His father is Tian Tian.

In recent years, two of the zoo’s giant panda cubs have been sent to China. Bao Bao moved to China in 2017 and her older brother, Tai Shan, moved in 2010.

For Bei Bei, the zoo announced weeks ago that plans were underway for him to go to China. Typically, there’s plenty of fanfare when one of the zoo’s pandas gets shipped to China, including lots of visitors in its final days in the nation’s capital.

Bao Bao was flown to China in a large crate on a nonstop flight — with plenty of bamboo — on a FedEx plane.

