Authorities were called to the scene just before 3 p.m. and discovered one car hanging off the side of the bridge, according to officials. Three other cars were involved in the crash, authorities said.
Firefighters secured the vehicle and paramedics treated multiple patients. Seven people were taken to hospitals in ambulances, and the child was flown to John Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore, according to the fire department.
The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.
None of the victims were immediately identified and authorities did not say what they believe caused the crash.